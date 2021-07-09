In Georgia, Kemp sets out to mend fractured GOP

Reflecting Georgia’s new tossup status, Democrats are perhaps more bullish on Kemp’s ability to withstand the dynamics than some Republicans.

Rep. Debbie Buckner, the last rural white Democrat in the General Assembly, said Kemp made an impression just by coming in 2019 to tour tornado damage in Talbotton, east of Columbus. “That was very meaningful” to residents, she said.

Democrats also vowed to hammer Kemp over his handling of COVID-19, including an attempt to block local mask mandates, but aren't sure anymore of the issue's power as the pandemic fades. And Kemp can point to a strong economy and flush state coffers, even if buoyed by federal pandemic aid Republicans didn’t support.

“I don’t count the governor out,” said Wilkerson, the Democratic floor leader, even if “he’s going to have to run with Trump whether he likes it or not.”

Democrats and Republicans also largely agree that Kemp has a potentially unifying variable awaiting: Abrams.

“I really feel like a lot of the race will be based on race,” said Buckner, explaining that most white voters in her district aren't willing to vote for a Black woman for governor.