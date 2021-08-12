In 'Homeroom,' an unprecedented school year caught on film

Just as Nicks was beginning filming in September 2019, Karina died suddenly at the age of 16. He decided to keep going with the film, even though that meant immersing himself in the lives of kids a lot like his daughter. The movie, “Homeroom,” is dedicated to her.

“It was hard. The essence of it is holding your grief and holding the beauty that these kids represented and why we were there and what we were trying to capture. Having those two things coexist simultaneously was just something I had to get used to,” says Nicks. “The one thing I do carry and hold very dearly is that this is a film that honors her spirit. She was really like these kids in the film. In whatever way she’s doing it, she’s been pushing us along because it’s a miracle the film ever got finished.”