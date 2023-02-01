In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

DES MOINES, Iowa — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election.
Iowa’s campaign landscape is markedly different this year, with a Republican field seemingly frozen by Trump’s early announcement of a 2024 campaign. So far, only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has visited this year, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is making plans to stop by in the next few weeks.
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is the only prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidate to have visited Iowa so far this year.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP file photo
Even Trump, the only declared candidate in the 2024 race right now, has been absent from Iowa, choosing instead to kickstart his campaign last weekend in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two other early voting states.
With Iowa’s first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses just a year off, the field of would-be White House candidates has largely been content to steer clear of bone-chilling Iowa — and, perhaps more importantly, avoid being the first candidate to announce a bid against the former president.
“No one wants to be on a limb by themselves against Trump,” said Alan Ostergren, a Republican lawyer in Des Moines who is involved in GOP politics. “They’ll all break at some point. But no one wants to go first.”
For now, the quiet in Iowa gives other contenders weighing campaigns — among them former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all of whom campaigned in Iowa last year for GOP candidates — time to talk to potential donors, promote their new books and summon the mettle to take on Trump.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a leading GOP presidential prospect coming off a blowout reelection victory, is not expected to make any 2024 moves until the spring, after the Florida Legislature adjourns and he completes a national book tour.
As a warning to other potential competitors, Trump and his team have been lashing out at would-be rivals. The former president has dubbed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious" and said that a DeSantis challenge for the 2024 GOP nomination would be “a great act of disloyalty."
Trump’s universal name recognition gives him space to stay away from Iowa for now, GOP operatives say, as his team charts a strategy that’s expected to be more organized than his freewheeling 2016 campaign, which resulted in a second-place finish in the state’s caucuses.
Although he remains deeply popular within a core of the Republican Party, Trump is facing a number of investigations that could complicate his third bid for the White House. Among them are a criminal investigation over top-secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an investigation in Georgia into his efforts to remain in the presidency after losing reelection, and more probes in New York.
“He’s not looked at as someone who should automatically get the nomination. He’s no longer in office, and two years have gone by,” said Steve Scheffler, Iowa’s Republican National committeeman, who has pledged to remain publicly neutral. “Even though the base loves him and his policies, he may have to do more of what others have to do. I definitely think he’s more vulnerable.”
So far, Trump is the lone 2024 Republican with a paid presence in Iowa. Alex Latcham, the former regional political director for the Iowa Republican Party, now works for Trump’s national team but still lives in Iowa. He is helping recruit an Iowa campaign director for Trump.
Unlike four years ago, around the time then-California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and then-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others, were visiting Iowa, Democrats this year are standing to the side with the expectation that President Joe Biden will seek a second term. In any case, the Democratic National Committee is expected to strip Iowa of its leadoff voting status for the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, though Republicans plan to keep Iowa as its first-voting state.
Despite the relative quiet in Iowa so far this year, potential Republican candidates are still finding ways to make inroads with GOP activists in the state without setting foot there.
At the GOP legislative breakfast on Jan. 9, legislators and party officials flipped through a printed program that included full-page ads from Trump, Pompeo and Scott.
That’s in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars that they and others, including Haley and Pence, contributed to Iowa Republican candidates from their political fundraising organizations for their 2022 midterm election campaigns.
Without setting foot in Iowa, DeSantis, too, worked to sow goodwill last year with Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds by inviting her to meet in Florida.
Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County Republican Party, said it's only a matter of time before the behind-the-scenes maneuvering by potential GOP Trump rivals spills out into the open.
“It’s going to pop, but it’s hard to tell when. It’s like a game of chess," Mazza said. "Who is going to make the first move on him?”
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump's political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.
Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a "red wave" to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.
Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.
Exactly how the election results will affect Trump's fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump's largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than
$99 million on Trump's behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn't end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.
So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is
home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that's around 80% white and among the Big Aple's richest sections—there are exceptions.
Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township's zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only
slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.
In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump's continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to
distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms. Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.
Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump's campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)
- Population: 7,446
- Median household income: $33,121
- Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)
Richie Diesterheft // Wikimedia Commons
#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)
- Population: 6,406
- Median household income: $65,018
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Edit6212 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)
- Population: 2,325
- Median household income: $65,435
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)
- Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,220
- Median household income: $83,401
- Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)
- Population: 6,553
- Median household income: $73,724
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Darrylpearson // Wikimedia Commons
#45. 96027 (Etna, California)
- Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 2,273
- Median household income: $56,801
- Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)
Daniel Lane Nelson // Shutterstock
#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)
- Population: 4,460
- Median household income: $55,174
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Lesleyanne Ryan // Shutterstock
#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)
- Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)
- Population: 4,435
- Median household income: $44,393
- Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)
- Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,137
- Median household income: $67,679
- Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)
- Population: 6,512
- Median household income: $91,352
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
Dale Kortum // Shutterstock
#40. 10162 (New York, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)
- Population: 1,240
- Median household income: $96,555
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Eric Urquhart // Shutterstock
#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)
- Population: 6,029
- Median household income: $75,846
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)
- Population: 10,631
- Median household income: $141,328
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
pisaphotography // Shutterstock
#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)
- Population: 1,100
- Median household income: $52,692
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Madereugeneandrew // Wikimedia Commons
#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,955
- Median household income: $53,207
- Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)
- Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,846
- Median household income: $58,269
- Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)
- Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)
- Population: 3,691
- Median household income: $84,457
- Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)
Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock
#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)
- Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,917
- Median household income: $45,898
- Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)
- Population: 23,044
- Median household income: $122,715
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,435
- Median household income: $106,250
- Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)
- Population: 5,569
- Median household income: $38,143
- Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,186
- Median household income: $42,567
- Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)
- Population: 3,589
- Median household income: $109,883
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
Lonnie Paulson // Shutterstock
#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,438
- Median household income: $70,179
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)
- Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)
- Population: 2,672
- Median household income: $45,703
- Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)
Jesse Wagstaff // Wikimedia Commons
#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)
- Population: 3,632
- Median household income: $61,750
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB // Shutterstock
#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)
- Population: 1,005
- Median household income: $38,393
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
University of College // Shutterstock
#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,356
- Median household income: $36,845
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,135
- Median household income: $107,175
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
A mcmurray // Wikimedia Commons
#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,261
- Median household income: $74,700
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,665
- Median household income: $58,750
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)
- Population: 1,065
- Median household income: $47,583
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)
- Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)
- Population: 1,136
- Median household income: $105,536
- Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)
- Population: 4,577
- Median household income: $59,970
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)
- Population: 2,680
- Median household income: $45,143
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)
- Population: 4,212
- Median household income: $116,250
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,429
- Median household income: $95,000
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,988
- Median household income: $53,404
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,042
- Median household income: $34,170
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Pmsyyz // Wikimedia Commons
#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)
- Population: 16,331
- Median household income: $99,050
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)
- Population: 1,154
- Median household income: $59,107
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)
- Population: 2,582
- Median household income: $68,373
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,678
- Median household income: $39,417
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Dick Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)
- Population: 2,128
- Median household income: $65,675
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 1,681
- Median household income: $80,625
- Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)
An Errant Knight // Wikimedia Commons
#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,233
- Median household income: $60,833
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)
- Population: 3,066
- Median household income: $41,549
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock
#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,118
- Median household income: $57,237
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)
- Population: 2,180
- Median household income: $50,393
- Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)
Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock
#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,388
- Median household income: $71,833
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Libroman // Wikimedia Commons
