In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's Latinos, who have borne the brunt of coronavirus deaths and the pandemic's economic toll in the state, are a critical voting bloc for Gov. Gavin Newsom as he fights for his political life in a likely recall election driven by criticism of his handling of the health crisis.

Latinos are the largest racial or ethnic group in California and their share of the population is increasing faster than others. Their voter turnout is also rising, but it's still disproportionately low, leaving politicians room to grow support.

With a special election on whether to keep or replace Newsom now a near certainty for the fall, Latino advocates say their communities will be looking for engagement and a more robust policy response to address the effects of the pandemic.

“If Newsom fails to re-engage that group and give them reasons to vote for him he will lose,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, chief executive officer of the Latino Community Foundation. “People are exhausted, they want answers, to be seen, be heard and be addressed.”

Newsom, a first-term Democrat, launched his anti-recall campaign last week. He is painting the effort as a partisan attack by pro-Trump Republicans on the state's progressive values, including what Newsom called the “browning of California."