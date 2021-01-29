In 'Long Song,' 'Small Axe,' British actor makes her mark

AP: How did you prepare for the role of July?

Lawrance: This is a TV rendition of a book, so the first port of call is reading the novel. And I emailed Andrea Levy's agent to say, “Please pass on my thanks to Andrea, and if at any point I could speak to her that would be amazing.” She invited me to her house and we had lunch, and she was gracious enough to talk about her process in writing a book and the research she did. I definitely remember her saying that July is not a victim. I took that to heart, that a slave is not character. I’m not playing a slave. I’m playing July, and July is not a victim, she’s a victor. She’s a very formidable person. She’s funny, she’s attractive.

AP: The U.S. and British entertainment industries have faced sharp criticism for a lack of inclusivity, ethnic and otherwise. When you thought about becoming an actor, what opportunities did you expect and what have you found?