In Minnesota, move to sidestep locals in prosecuting police

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who has handled police prosecutions — his office unsuccessfully prosecuted the officer who killed Black motorist Philando Castile in 2016 — said sending cases to the attorney general is the best option because it would alleviate possible conflicts of interest and provide accountability.

“They would be subject to the will of the voters no matter what,” Choi said. “Everybody gets a chance to vote for their attorney general.”

But resources are a problem. Ellison's office has just three full-time prosecutors in its criminal division, and relied heavily on outside attorneys working free of charge to prosecute Derek Chauvin in Floyd's death. And the office is still gearing up for the joint trial of three other officers in that case next spring.

Current state law doesn't allow attorneys general to take over cases on their own, but they can step in when a county prosecutor seeks help. As a practical matter, the office currently declines most requests due to lack of resources; it's why Ellison resisted taking over the Wright case.