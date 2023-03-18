PHILADELPHIA — New pants to replace Alex Morisey's tattered khakis will have to wait. There's no cash left for sugar-free cookies either. Even at the month's start, the budget is so bare that Fixodent is a luxury. Now, halfway through it, things are so tight that even a Diet Pepsi is a stretch.
"How many years do I have left?" asks 82-year-old Morisey, who lives in a Philadelphia nursing home. "I want to live those as well as I can. But to some degree, you lose your dignity."
Alex Morisey sits for a portrait in his room Feb. 15 at a nursing home in Philadelphia.
Wong Maye-E, Associated Press
Across the U.S., hundreds of thousands of nursing home residents are locked in a wretched bind: Driven into poverty, forced to hand over all income and left to live on an allowance as low as $30 a month.
In a long-term care system that subjects some of society's frailest to daily indignities, Medicaid's personal needs allowance, as the stipend is called, is among the most ubiquitous, yet least known.
Nearly two-thirds of American nursing home residents have their care paid for by Medicaid and, in exchange, all Social Security, pension and other income is rerouted to go toward their bill. The personal needs allowance is meant to pay for anything not provided by the home, from a phone to clothes to a birthday present for a grandchild.
One problem: Congress hasn't raised the allowance in decades.
"It's really one of the most humiliating things for them," says Sam Brooks, an attorney for The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, which advocates for nursing home residents and has urged an increase in the allowance. "It can really be a point of shame."
Alex Morisey listens to music in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia. For nursing home residents receiving Medicaid, all income is garnished and the person is left to rely on a small subsidy known as a personal needs allowance. The federal government hasn't changed the minimum rate, $30 monthly, since 1987. Pennsylvania’s allowance is $45.
Wong Maye-E, Associated Press
Especially when an individual has no close relatives or no one able to financially help, the allowance can breed striking need. When Marla Carter visits her mother-in-law at a nursing home in Owensboro, Kentucky, the scene feels more 19th-century poorhouse than modern-day America. With just a $40 allowance, residents are dressed in ill-fitting hand-me-downs or hospital gowns that drape open. Some have no socks or shoes. Basic supplies run low. Many don't even have a pen to write with.
"That's what was so surprising to us," Carter says, "the poverty."
Medicaid was created in 1965 and a 1972 amendment established the personal needs allowance, set at a minimum of $25 each month. Had it been linked to inflation, it would be about $180 today. But regular cost-of-living increases were not built into the allowance and Congress has raised the minimum rate only once, to $30, in 1987.
It has remained there ever since.
Some politicians have tried to fix the problem, including Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat from Virginia who in 2019 introduced a bill to raise the minimum allowance to $60 and cement annual increases tied to those for Social Security. It didn't even get a hearing.
"I was shocked," Wexton says. "It's about dignity for these people."
Alex Morisey does his afternoon exercises using a resistance band in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphi. He ended up in a nursing home after a fall and, once here, learned his income would no longer be his. Pennsylvania’s allowance is $45, and after a monthly $20 haircut and $5 tip, a juggling act begins.
Wong Maye-E, Associated Press
Faced with federal inaction, states have taken it upon themselves to raise allowances. Even so, most remain low. A majority of states — 28 — have allowances of $50 or less, according to a state-by-state survey by the American Council on Aging. Just five states grant residents $100 or more each month, including Alaska, which stands alone in offering $200 monthly, the maximum under federal law. Four states — Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina — remain at the $30 minimum.
"As soon as I get it, it's gone," says Chris Hackney, a 74-year-old resident of a nursing home in Durham, North Carolina, who spends his $30 monthly allowance on body wash, toothpaste, deodorant and some items his facility used to provide but has cut back on, wipes and diapers.
Down the hall, 56-year-old Janine Cox gets an occasional bag of chips from the vending machine and scrimps to add to the collection plate at church. Her neighbors are even worse off. "It's like a fight for them to survive another day," she says.
With no financial wiggle room, nursing home residents find what little freedom they have evaporates even more, putting out of reach the chance to take a taxi to see a friend, to get lost in a newly purchased book, or to escape the monotony of the cafeteria with some take-out food.
Even after two years of institutionalized life, it is a confounding truth for Morisey.
Alex Morisey calculates his finances and how much he would have left if he were to buy himself a pair of pants Feb. 15 at a nursing home in Philadelphia. Hundreds of thousands of nursing home residents in the U.S. rely on Medicaid's personal needs allowance as their only source of income.
Wong Maye-E, Associated Press
With each $45 allowance he receives, a monthly juggling act begins.
Can his razors last a bit longer to put off refills? Can he squeeze a bit more out of the Fixodent tube? Has he cut corners enough to get some aftershave or peanut butter crackers?
"It's the little things," he says. "You don't think about these things until you no longer have them."
He is a lifelong Quaker, has always cherished living simply, and accepts his situation with a smile. But it doesn't seem too much, he says, to ask for a soda.
Cities with the most retirees
Cities with the most retirees
As most people get older, there's a tendency to seek relaxation, affordability, and an easier lifestyle. The best places to live, however, may not also be the best places to retire. An ideal retirement city doesn't just involve warm weather and living near the water. There are other factors to consider—quality health care, living amenities, and affordability—as oftentimes there are significant income changes when retiring.
The
average retirement age in the United States is 62. Most people choose to retire when they get to or around that age because they may want to stop working completely. Some people grow tired of the rat race and may retire completely, while others may retire from a corporate job and work somewhere else part-time to keep the funds coming in. Extra Space Storage used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to determine the 25 cities with the most people who are 65 years or older. Cities are ranked according to the percentage of the city’s population that is aged 65 years and up, and ties are broken by the total population that is 65 years and over. The U.S. Census Bureau also provides a more detailed breakdown of the population aged 65 to 74, 75 to 85, and 85 years and older.
This list features a combination of suburban neighborhoods and cities, both appealing for their own unique reasons. Still, it should come as no surprise that the majority of the cities listed here are located in Florida, which has attracted retirees for decades—and only for its warmer climate. Compared to the rest of the United States, Florida is a tax-friendly state for retirees, as there’s no state income tax and there are no taxes on retirement income or social security benefits.
Whether you’re looking to relocate or just curious to see if your city of residence is mentioned, keep reading to see which U.S. cities are home to the most retirees.
Canva
#25. Daytona Beach, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 15,580 (22.5% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 14.0% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 5.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.8% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 69,197
Daytona Beach—widely known for hosting annual NASCAR auto races and being popular among motorcycle enthusiasts—isn’t just a popular tourist destination, it’s also attracted the attention of retirees. Its affordable gated housing communities and convenient proximity to top hospitals in the area and major airports have made Daytona Beach a retirement-friendly option for older Americans relying on a smaller income and desire a more serene lifestyle.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. New Rochelle, New York
- City population 65 years and over: 17,696 (22.5% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.8% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 6.9% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.8% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 78,568
For many, when the thought of retirement comes to mind, one might imagine sunshine and palm trees. Despite its brutal winters, the New York suburb of New Rochelle has been ranked a top contender for retirees. The quality of health care, including long-term health options,
New Rochelle’s wide range of senior living options, and the fact that it's only a 45-minute drive away from New York City, offers residents access to social experiences with a youthful, vibrant feel.
Louis Vaccaro // Shutterstock
#23. St. George, Utah
- City population 65 years and over: 20,225 (22.6% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 10.9% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 8.8% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.9% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 89,586
St. George, a small town located in southwestern Utah is warmer than most of the state, with weather being similar to its neighboring Las Vegas. The warm climate and low cost of living—with
sales tax being 6.75% and property taxes being less than 1%—make St. George a prime resting place for those looking to retire. In case of an emergency, medical facilities in the area include St. George Regional Hospital and St. George Surgical Center.
Although a bit of a drive (at a little over two hours), there's always the option of walking the trails to stay active while taking in the picturesque view of the Grand Canyon or Zion National Park (one hour away).
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Livonia, Michigan
- City population 65 years and over: 21,192 (22.6% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 13.1% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 6.4% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 3.1% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 93,664
Livonia, located 20 miles west of Detroit, may be another option for retirees or people approaching retirement. As of October 2021, the
median home value in Livonia is $264,160, and most residents own their homes (86% were homeowners in 2019), with renters making up 14.5% of Livonia's population. Livonia also has a low rate of residents without health insurance. For those with relatives still in the workforce who may want to live close by, Livonia has some top medical and manufacturing companies in the area with growing career opportunities.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#21. Indio, California
- City population 65 years and over: 20,887 (22.8% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 14.0% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 1.5% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 91,756
As of 2021, 40 is the median age of residents in Indio, but the city, located in the Coachella Valley, has become popular with retirees thanks to its warm winters and affordable senior communities. There are apartments in Indio for residents ages 55 and older that start at $700, which is pretty reasonable for California. Residents of Indio can also partake in activities like hiking and golfing, as there are tons of golf courses in the area. Indio even offers educational art events and programs that are open to the public such as the
Art in Public Places Program.
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#20. Mission Viejo, California
- City population 65 years and over: 21,743 (23.0% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.3% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 7.5% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 3.2% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 94,375
Mission Viejo, located in Orange County, is mostly residential, with top-rated schools and a low crime rate. California overall is an expensive state and, as of October 2021,
Mission Viejo's typical home price is $969,732. For those who enjoy the outdoors, Mission Viejo has over two dozen parks across its 18 miles, several pristine beaches, and walking clubs to remain active.
bonandbon // Shutterstock
#19. Port St. Lucie, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 46,521 (23.0% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.5% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.0% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 1.6% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 201,858
Port St. Lucie, located in Florida’s Treasure Coast and just 45 minutes away from Palm Beach, is one of the
fastest-growing communities in the U.S. Port St. Lucie provides a relaxing, stress-free environment, with its year-round sunny weather and affordability. In Florida, there is no estate or inheritance tax unless the value of the entire estate surpasses $11.7 million. Residents can enjoy a safe town with some communities that provide homes with built-in smart technology and amenities such as pools, fitness clubhouses, and dog parks.
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#18. Melbourne, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 19,252 (23.2% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 11.3% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.7% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 83,030
Melbourne, considered part of Florida’s Space Coast, has seen heightened interest in recent years due to its space program. Melbourne is also one of the more affordable places to live in the Sunshine State, though its
home value has increased by close to 24%. Melbourne is only a little over an hour’s driving distance to Orlando and its attractions, which makes Disney World an ideal trip when those grandchildren come to visit.
Stephen Wood // Shutterstock
#17. Hemet, California
- City population 65 years and over: 19,970 (23.4% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 8.5% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.6% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 85,341
Hemet is a charming town in Riverside County, neighboring the city of San Jacinto. The cost of living may not be cheap but the pleasant climate and various ways to exercise the mind and body while remaining social may make up for it. Among them include visiting the Hemet Senior Computer Club, which meets at the
Valley-Wide Recreation & Park District, and the option of playing recreational senior softball with the Valley-Wide Senior Softball League.
Steve Minkler // Shutterstock
#16. Santa Fe, New Mexico
- City population 65 years and over: 19,966 (23.6% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 14.1% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 6.9% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.6% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 84,700
People who enjoy outdoor activities, living in the mountains, and a vibrant, cultural scene will be keen on settling in Santa Fe, which is nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The warm climate, low cost of living, and low taxes are also some advantages of retiring in Santa Fe.
New Mexico also has several critical access hospitals, with Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe being one of the top-rated hospitals in adult procedures.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#15. Clearwater, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 27,752 (23.7% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 13.8% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.7% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 116,938
Clearwater is home to several golf courses and beaches and has a slew of communities with amenities aimed at residents ages 55 and older. There are tons of dining and shopping options in the area with a
7% tax rate and low crime. Being on the coast, the city tends to get humid, so there are days where the heat will feel sweltering. For those hoping to escape the cold, like many Florida cities, Clearwater offers much mild winters.
droneworldadventure.com // Shutterstock
#14. Largo, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 20,414 (24.0% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 13.0% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 3.8% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 84,957
Largo, located just south of Clearwater and along the Gulf Coast, is close to Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater Beach, which
Tripadvisor ranked as the best beach in the U.S. in 2018. Residents can also explore the Florida Botanical Gardens or the 70-acre Largo Central Park.
Largo’s average home value is $285,589, with several retirement communities and accessible medical centers, making it a top destination for retirees.
xmrex-67 // Shutterstock
#13. Cape Coral, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 46,666 (24.0% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 13.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 8.0% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.3% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 194,504
Cape Coral, nestled in Lee County, has a cost of living below the national average. Medical services play a major factor in Cape Coral’s economy, making health care accessible. For people not too keen on the beach, there are other attractions to visit, such as the
Sun Splash Family Water Park and kayaking at the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve. For those interested in living by the water, there’s Cape Harbour, an affluent yachting community, as well as waterfront properties in Lochmoor Waterway Estates.
mginley // Shutterstock
#12. Spring Hill, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 27,414 (24.1% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.9% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 8.0% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 3.2% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 113,787
Spring Hill, a 45-minute drive north of Tampa, has some of the more affordable home prices in Florida. The
average home value in Spring Hill is $256,626 and the local economy is driven by construction and retail. People who wish to retire in Florida in a more quiet, less expensive neighborhood may want to consider Spring Hill.
Lynda McFaul // Shutterstock
#11. Jupiter, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 15,892 (24.2% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 11.9% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 3.1% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 65,797
Jupiter, located north of West Palm Beach, is a city with a small-town feel. The affluent city has several medical centers, golfing and boating developments, and a growing population. Tourism, real estate, and retail are what drives Jupiter’s economy, and there’s accessibility to affordable senior living as well.
droneworldadventure.com // Shutterstock
#10. Deerfield Beach, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 19,670 (24.3% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.4% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 4.7% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 81,070
Deerfield Beach, located in Broward County, about 20 miles north of Miami, has a mix of both young professionals and retirees. There are tons of high-rise apartments and gated communities close to the beach, with the value of
homes increasing by more than 20% in the past year. For those looking for things to do in the area, nearby cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Miami offer a wide range of restaurants and a vibrant cultural scene.
Ivan Cholakov // Shutterstock
#9. Boca Raton, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 25,464 (25.5% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.1% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 4.2% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 99,795
Boca Raton, an affluent community less than an hour from Miami, is one of the safest cities in Florida. Boca Raton also provides quality health care, with several cancer treatment centers and a wide array of medical doctors. Residents will not have to worry about traveling far to receive the health care they need.
Canva
#8. Delray Beach, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 18,185 (26.2% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.5% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.1% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 4.6% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 69,449
Delray Beach is roughly 20 miles south of West Palm Beach, with galleries, boutiques, and restaurants lining its famous Atlantic Avenue strip. Delray Beach has over a dozen golf courses, a huge draw for golf lovers, and many residents enjoy its laid-back, small-town feel and minimal traffic. The
average home value in Delray Beach is $305 095, which is less than its more popular, neighboring cities, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#7. Georgetown, Texas
- City population 65 years and over: 21,592 (27.1% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 13.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.4% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 4.0% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 79,609
Georgetown, a small central Texas city, offers its residents both city and country living. Retirees who like to get out and socialize can explore the various wineries the city has to offer, such as Georgetown Winery and Bent Oak Winery. There’s also the option of taking a 30-minute drive outside the city to visit Austin.
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
#6. Scottsdale, Arizona
- City population 65 years and over: 71,104 (27.6% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 15.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.5% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.9% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 258,064
Scottsdale is an affluent community with tourism being the driving force of the economy. The
average salary in Scottsdale is $69,000, with the average home value being $746,188. There are some affordable communities in the area for seniors. Summers can be sweltering with temperatures rising as high as 111 degrees.
antsdrone // Shutterstock
#5. Port Charlotte, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 18,282 (27.7% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 14.8% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 8.4% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 4.6% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 65,951
Port Charlotte is an affordable city located on Florida’s Gulf Coast with close proximity to beaches, hiking trails, and state parks. Summers are hot and humid and it rains almost daily, even if for a short period of time. Residents also have Fawcett Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital of Port Charlotte to visit for health and medical care services.
Feng Cheng // Shutterstock
#4. Walnut Creek, California
- City population 65 years and over: 19,508 (27.8% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 13.1% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 5.0% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 70,161
Walnut Creek is a wealthy suburban town in Northern California, located east of San Francisco, which boasts parks, shopping districts, and a thriving arts and cultural scene. The cost of living is extremely high, with the median home price being
$1,120,973. For people wishing to retire in California in an active community that’s not in a big city, Walnut Creek may be an appealing option.
Canva
#3. Tamarac, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 18,734 (28.1% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 12.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 6.1% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 66,712
Tamarac, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, has a variety of family-friendly activities year-round, especially for nature lovers, who may wish to visit
Fern Forest Nature Center. Tamarac also has several senior living communities and is almost 40 miles away from Miami Beach. The year-round sunny weather and proximity to cultural spaces make Tamarac one of the go-to places for retirees.
Rose West Photo // Shutterstock
#2. Palm Coast, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 27,136 (30.2% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 17.8% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 9.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 2.6% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 89,797
Beach lovers may be more inclined to retire in Palm Coast, which is located along with Flagler Beach and boasts 19 miles of beaches with a pier and boardwalk. If the beach isn’t your thing, though, there’s also the option of a scenic drive through Palm Coast’s
Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park to learn more about a historical Florida sugar plantation. Palm Coast’s home values increased by 30% over the last year, with the current average home value listed as $319,426.
Canva
#1. North Port, Florida
- City population 65 years and over: 22,931 (32.4% of total city population)
--- Population 65-74 years old: 19.7% of total retiree population
--- Population 75-84 years old: 11.6% of total retiree population
--- Population 85 years and older: 1.1% of total retiree population
- Total city population: 70,722
North Port in Sarasota County is a tempting option for those pondering where to retire. North Port is one of the most affordable places to live in Florida and most of the residents there own their own homes. The public schools in North Port are also high-ranking and the city averages 252 days of sunshine per year, giving a retiree just what they need—peace and relaxation.
This story originally appeared on Extra Space Storage and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!