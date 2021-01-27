In ‘Palmer,’ Timberlake embraces stillness of a broken man

“My idols are Newman and Brando and Dean ... actors that were able to contain and almost struggle with releasing their emotion. More specific to Eddie, I think that that’s that type of guy, and I knew those type of guys growing up, and you know, my grandfather was that type of guy … just grew up in a different generation,” Timberlake said.

Director Fisher Stevens said he and Timberlake talked a lot about “stillness and trusting” while shooting the film. “Because I’m an actor, there is a certain instinct to do, to perform. So we had to fight against that and we did it together. And I think he really started to enjoy it, frankly,” Stevens said. “But I don’t think it was organic to him. I think it’s a testament to his abilities as an actor.”

Timberlake’s energy impressed Stevens, who noted the star rehearsed on nights and weekends.

“He’s kind of a remarkable person, if you think about the fact that he has been famous for so long, has made it in many different (areas) music, dance, acting … you know, when he got to the set every day, he was a grip, he was a gaffer, he was one of us, man. He was everybody. And he never left the set.” Stevens said. “He was friendly with everybody. And I was kind of like, ‘Wow, how is this guy so well adjusted?’”