In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever.

But the great unknown is whether a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 will slow an industry that is now winning money at a record pace.

Data released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group, show that America's casinos had their best second quarter in history, taking in $13.6 billion.

The report also shows the industry has nearly equaled all the revenue U.S. casinos took in during 2020, amid widespread casino shutdowns and restrictions that lingered even after they reopened.

It is clear that 2021 could be the best year in history for U.S. casinos. The gambling halls are on track to surpass 2019 ($43.6 billion) as the highest-grossing year ever. Nearly $25 billion has been won during the first six months of this year.

“These first half results are truly remarkable," said Bill Miller, the association's president and CEO. “COVID-19 is not yet in the rearview mirror, but I’m confident the record first half of 2021 has laid a strong foundation for the industry’s full recovery.”