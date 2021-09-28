In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

Music writer Jim DeRogatis couldn't understand it. He and a colleague were the first to report on R. Kelly's interactions with girls, in December 2000, and DeRogatis continued writing about it for years after.

Every time something came out, like the video, DeRogatis thought, that had to be it — that had to be the thing that would finally make a difference. And every time, it wasn't.

It brought a realization home to DeRogatis, a middle-aged white man: the injustice that "nobody matters less in our society than young Black girls."

And the girls and women he interviewed knew it, he said. The first thing he heard from the dozens he has interviewed, he said, was, “Who’s going to believe us? We’re Black girls."

And so, R. Kelly continued on for years, making hit songs, performing with other artists, even at times calling himself the “Pied Piper" but professing he didn't know the story about the musician who kidnapped a town's children.