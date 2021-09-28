In rural Montana, it was all-hands-on-deck after derailment

Those who were not seriously injured were loaded onto school buses and the senior citizen bus and taken to a school gym and community center in Chester, where residents helped them charge their cellphones to call families and healthcare workers evaluated them for injuries. Some were able to take showers and the passengers were offered something to eat.

Ricky Maan, owner of the Chester Supermarket, said he provided water, ice and made some pizzas and allowed residents to take whatever else was needed for the passengers, including napkins, wipes and bandages.

“I told my cashier, don’t charge them,” said Maan, whose family bought the grocery store five years ago. “We can help those people who already hurt."

He added: “We like to help all the time. This is our community. . . . We used to live in a big city, we never see like this. But in small town, everybody is like, once something happens, is all together."

A religious group brought in ingredients to make sandwiches. Some people drove passengers to Great Falls or Kalispell to reunite them with hospitalized family members and others took passengers to Great Falls to catch a flight home, officials said.

“I just want to say the response across the Hi-Line was fantastic," said Robbin, the DES coordinator. “We can’t thank our partners enough, who came from everywhere and did what they needed to do and it’s just going to be one of those things that I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to repay, but know that when they put out the call, we will be there for them.”

