SELMA, Ala. — President Joe Biden used the searing memories of Selma's “Bloody Sunday” to recommit to a cornerstone of democracy, lionizing a seminal moment from the civil rights movement at a time when he has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.

“Selma is a reckoning. The right to vote ... to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty. With it anything's possible,” Biden told a crowd of more than 1,000 people seated on one side of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, named for a reputed Ku Klux Klan leader.

"This fundamental right remains under assault. The conservative Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act over the years. Since the 2020 election, a wave of states and dozens and dozens of anti-voting laws fueled by the ‘Big Lie' and the election deniers now elected to office," he said.

As a candidate in 2020, Biden promised to pursue sweeping legislation to bolster protection of voting rights. Two years ago, his 2021 legislation, named after civil right leader John Lewis, the late Georgia congressman, included provisions to restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to bankroll political causes anonymously.

It passed the then-Democratic-controlled House, but it failed to draw the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate even under control of Biden's party. With Republicans now in control of the House, passage of such legislation is highly unlikely.

“We know we must get the votes in Congress,” Biden said, but there seems no viable path right now.

The visit to Selma was a chance for Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil rights activists. Many feel let down because of the lack of progress on voting rights and they are eager to see his administration keep the issue in the spotlight.

Few moments have had as lasting importance to the civil rights movement as what happened on March 7, 1965, in Selma and in the weeks that followed.

Some 600 peaceful demonstrators led by Lewis and fellow activist Hosea Williams gathered that day, just weeks after the fatal shooting of a young Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, by an Alabama trooper.

Lewis and the others were brutally beaten by Alabama troopers and sheriff’s deputies as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge at the start of what was supposed to be a 54-mile walk to the state Capitol in Montgomery as part of a larger effort to register Black voters in the South.

“On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America,” Biden said.

The images of the police violence sparked outrage across the country. Days later, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. led what became known as the “Turnaround Tuesday” march, in which marchers approached a wall of police at the bridge and prayed before turning back.

President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 eight days after “Bloody Sunday,” calling Selma one of those rare moments in American history where “history and fate meet at a single time.” On March 21, King began a third march, under federal protection, that grew by thousands by the time they arrived at the state Capitol. Five months later, Johnson signed the bill into law.

This year’s commemoration came as the historic city of roughly 18,000 was still digging out from the aftermath of a January EF-2 tornado that destroyed or damaged thousands of properties in and around Selma. The scars of that storm were still evident Sunday. Blocks from the stage where Biden spoke, houses sat crumbled or without roofs. Orange spray paint marked buildings beyond salvage with instructions to “tear down.”

“We remain Selma strong,” Mayor James Perkins said, adding that “we will build back better.” He thanked Biden for approving a disaster declaration that helped the small city with the cost of debris cleanup and removal.

Before Biden's visit, the Rev. William Barber II, a co-chair of Poor People’s Campaign, and six other activists wrote Biden and members of Congress to express their frustration with the lack of progress on voting rights legislation. They urged Washington politicians visiting Selma not to sully the memories of Lewis and Williams and other civil rights activists with empty platitudes.

“We’re saying to President Biden, let’s frame this to America as a moral issue, and let’s show how it effects everybody,” Barber said in an interview.

Among those sharing the stage with Biden before the march across the bridge were Barber, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Water bottles were passed out to some in the crowd gathered to hear Biden and at least one person was taken away on a stretcher because of the upper-70s heat. Some had waited hours in the sun before relief came from shadows cast from nearby building.

Delores Gresham, 65, a retired health care worker from Birmingham, arrived four hours early, grabbing a front-row spot so her grandchildren could hear the president and see the commemoration.

“I want them to know what happened here,” she said.

In his remarks, Biden said, “Everyone should know the truth of Selma.”

The history of voting in the United States The history of voting in the United States 1607: The Jamestown election 1619: Jamestown Church assembly 1776: John Adams' letter to James Sullivan 1787: Ratification of Article I of the Constitution 1792: Criminal disenfranchisement in Kentucky 1812: The first gerrymandered district 1824: The election of John Quincy Adams 1848: The Seneca Falls convention 1856: Property requirement lifted 1866: Civil Rights Act of 1866 1869: Wyoming grants women the right to vote 1869: Edison invents the electric voting machine 1870: Fifteenth Amendment ratified 1877: Georgia institutes poll tax 1881: The 'voting apparatus' debuts 1898: The gear-and-lever voting machine is unveiled 1898: Louisiana enacts first grandfather clause 1908: Northern disenfranchisement on display 1913: Seventeenth Amendment grants direct election of US senators 1920: Nineteenth Amendment grants women's suffrage 1924: Indian Citizenship Act 1952: McCarran-Walter Act lifts ban on Asian citizenship 1961: Twenty-Third Amendment gives DC residents the vote 1961: First punch-card ballot system 1962: Poll taxes are outlawed 1965: Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights 1965: Voting Rights Act 1970: Richard Nixon extends Voting Rights Act 1971: Twenty-Sixth Amendment lowers voting age 1975: Gerald Ford extends the Voting Rights Act 1984: Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act 1986: Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act 1993: National Voter Registration Act 1996: Voting machine for the blind and illiterate 2000: American citizens in territories denied voting rights 2002: Help America Vote Act 2006: Congress extends Section 5 of Voting Rights Act 2009: Al Franken wins Minnesota by 312 votes 2010: Midterm elections signal new era in voting 2011: The voter ID law era begins 2012: Texas v. Holder 2013: Shelby County v. Holder 2016: New restrictions pile up 2017: More laws target voters 2018: New voting restrictions reach half the country 2018: Supreme Court approves voter purges 2018: Florida removes criminal disenfranchisement 2019: Supreme Court agrees to hear key gerrymandering case 2020: Supreme Court unanimously rules against faithless electors 2020: Mail-in voting soars during the COVID-19 pandemic 2022: Redistricting controversies continue nationwide