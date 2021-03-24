In Senate race, combative Brooks leans into Trump ties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who helped lead GOP objections to President Donald Trump’s loss and came under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday stressed his support for Trump as he began his Senate bid but declined to commit to supporting Sen. Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate leader.

The north Alabama firebrand is seeking the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Richard Shelby retires. He ran for Alabama’s other Senate seat in 2017 but finished third in the primary when he faced a barrage of attack ads from a McConnell-aligned super PAC that accused Brooks of disloyalty to Trump. This time out, Brooks said things are different,

“This time I have an established reputation that people can discern that, 'Yep, Mo Brooks has been beside Donald Trump’s side through thick and thin over the last four years trying to advance the Make America Great Again agenda,’ ” Brooks said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Brooks, who in 2017 referred to McConnell as a “swamp king” said his vote for GOP Senate leader would go to the most conservative candidate. He also disagreed with McConnell’s assessment that Trump was morally responsible for the violence at the Capitol.