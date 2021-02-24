In the days leading up to his crash, Tiger Woods had been teaching golf to movie and sports stars

The golfer had a call time of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to beginning shooting for the second day at 8 a.m.

Tuesday's scheduled filming was to include Woods with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a source familiar with the shoot told CNN. ESPN reports that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was also to be a part of the shoot with Herbert.

CNN has reached out to the New Orleans Saints for comment but has not heard back.

But before he could make it there, Woods crashed -- the SUV rolling over on a stretch of road known for speeding and accidents, authorities said.

Still feeling a 'little bit stiff' after another procedure

Tuesday's wreck came as Woods was still recovering from another surgery.

Woods, who has won a record-tying 82 PGA Tour events, announced earlier this year that he had a recent back operation, the fifth of his professional career.

In a video posted Sunday on the PGA Tour's Twitter feed, Woods told CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz that he was "feeling fine" but a "little bit stiff" after his most recent procedure. He said he was scheduled to get one more MRI.