In the sky with a hurricane hunter: Part 1 | Across the Sky podcast

Our guest today is Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes (aka CAR-CAH) at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Warren was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1985, worked on the air as a meteorologist in Dayton, Ohio, in the 1990s, and joined the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron in 1998.

Before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2012, he flew into some of the most historic hurricanes on record: Floyd, Ivan, Rita and Wilma.

In this first episode of a two-part series, Warren provides background on how he got interested into weather and meteorology, and explains how aircraft can be used during hurricane season.

