In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

Last year, Trump issued a memorandum that aligned his administration's position with Alabama's efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the apportionment count. After the memorandum was challenged in multiple lawsuits, the Supreme Court ruled it was premature to decide on its legality because it wasn't yet clear how many people would be excluded and whether the division of House seats would be affected. Finally, on his first day in office last month, Biden rescinded Trump's memorandum, as well as a Trump order directing the Census Bureau to produce citizenship data.

With all that going on, the judge in the Alabama case wanted an update this week on how to proceed from all sides, including several states and civil rights groups that are fighting Alabama's efforts and say any harm to the Cotton State is too speculative at this point.

The Alabama case is the last one pending over whether people in the U.S. illegally can be excluded from the apportionment count.