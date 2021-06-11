In US, Pride Month festivities muted by political setbacks

But to many activists, these developments are offset by setbacks to transgender rights.

Amy Allen, mother of a 14-year-old transgender boy in the suburbs of Nashville, said her family is dismayed by the multiple anti-trans bills winning approval in Tennessee – including one exposing public schools to lawsuits if they let transgender students use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t reflect their sex at birth.

’We’ve done a pretty good job within our family of really supporting him,” Allen said of her son, Adam. “ Then to have this new layer of the legislation -- having to think how that could directly affect his day-to-day life just adds more anxiety.”

It’s worrisome enough, Allen said, that she and her husband – who have roots in the Northeast – are considering relocating there if Adam’s situation worsens.

Activists have expressed dismay at the lack of corporate backlash to the new anti-transgender laws.

A particular disappointment for activists is the NCCA, which – despite calls for it to take punitive action – located some of this year’s regional softball and baseball tournament games in states that enacted bans on transgender girls’ sports participation.