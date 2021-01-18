Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

DETROIT (AP) — The resiliency, culture and heroism of Black Americans and the African Diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event Tuesday evening that will celebrate the nation’s diversity ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to speak at the event, “We Are One,” which will also honor the historic nature of her being the first Black and South Asian woman to become vice president of the United States.

An event celebrating the contributions of Black Americans is fitting. Black voters nationwide helped deliver Biden’s presidency. From the start of Biden’s White House bid, Black voters have overwhelmingly supported him. Black-led organizing work across the nation galvanized voters of color and led to historic turnout in key battleground states.

“This programming will honor acts of resilience, heroism, and commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen, who is also president of Delaware State University.