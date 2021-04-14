'Incel' teen held without bail on federal bomb threat charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager who prosecutors say touts himself as subscribing to an online subculture that has been linked to violent attacks was arrested Wednesday on a bomb threat charge.

Nineteen-year-old Malik Sanchez, known online as “Smooth Sanchez,” was arrested on a charge of conveying false and misleading information and hoaxes after he allegedly made a hoax threat in February to detonate a bomb at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood. He was ordered held without bail.

In a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court, investigators said Sanchez on Feb. 13 posted a video online showing him approaching two women seated outside the restaurant and telling them that a bomb would go off in two minutes.

“I take you with me and I kill all you," the criminal complaint quoted him as saying loudly. "I kill all you right now.”

The women gathered their belongings and went into the restaurant, four other diners ran away and at least one person summoned law enforcement via 911, the complaint said. Sanchez had left by the time authorities arrived.