Indexes inch higher on Wall Street, preserving weekly gains

Stocks eked out modest gains on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market's winning streak into a third day and keeping the major indexes on pace to end the week higher.

The S&P 500 shrugged off a midday slide and rose 0.2%. Banks, energy companies and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark index, though solid gains by Apple, Microsoft and other big technology stocks helped nudge the index up.

Trading was mostly muted as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Still, the gains preserve stock indexes' comeback following a sharp sell-off to start the week.

“The market is trying to come to terms with the big sell-off on Monday,” said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “We’ve had a rebound that allowed us to recapture a lot of it yesterday, and today it seems as though the market is searching for the next directional catalyst, and hasn’t really found one.”