India Walton defeats Buffalo mayor in Democratic primary

“All that we are doing in this moment is claiming what is rightfully ours,” Walton told cheering supporters inside a city nightclub. “We are the workers. We do the work. And we deserve a government that works with and for us.”

The victory in her first run for office came with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America and the progressive People's Action in a campaign focused on affordable housing, health care and criminal justice reform.

Asked by reporters if she identified as a socialist, she said, “Oh absolutely."

“I’m just excited to be a part of this movement that is ushering progressive politics into Buffalo,” she told reporters. “Being the third-poorest mid-sized city in this country, we should be considering how we begin to eradicate concentrated poverty and disadvantage, and Democratic socialist leanings are a big step in getting us there.”

Brown, who matched the record for Buffalo's longest-serving mayor and was endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee, did not immediately concede following a low-key campaign in which he largely ignored his challengers and declined Walton's request to debate.

Both Brown and Walton are Black.

A third candidate, Le’Candice Durham, finished last.