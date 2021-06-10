Indiana court nixes Land Rover seizure over $400 drug deal

“We conclude that, under the totality of the circumstances, the harshness of the Land Rover’s forfeiture was grossly disproportionate to the gravity of the underlying dealing offense and his culpability for the vehicle’s corresponding criminal use,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote in the majority opinion.

Timbs bought the Land Rover with some of the $70,000 in life insurance money he received after his father died. Timbs drove the Land Rover not only to the drug deal for which he was arrested, but also for thousands of miles on trips between Marion and Richmond for the heroin that fed his addiction and burned through much of the rest of the life insurance money.

Timbs pleaded guilty to drug dealing charges and was sentenced to a year of home detention. His attorneys argued that the loss of the vehicle hurt his ability to hold a job after he completed drug treatment programs.

Timbs, who has been represented by the libertarian public interest law firm Institute for Justice, has said his heroin addiction began after he was prescribed hydrocodone for foot pain.