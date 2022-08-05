 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe.

