 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana man accused of dismembering girlfriend's body

  • 0

FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man is accused of dismembering his girlfriend with a chain saw and putting her remains in trash bags after she died while they were smoking methamphetamine.

Edward A. Bagwell, 60, was charged July 8 with abuse of a corpse and failure to report human remains. He's being held at the Benton County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors, Bagwell told Indiana State Police detectives that he and Rita Spigner smoked methamphetamine and then she began acting erratically and scratching at his leg. He said he slapped Spigner in the head to get her to stop, but she fell and began convulsing and he later found her dead, court records state.

Prosecutors believe she died July 1.

Bagwell told officers he used his electric chain saw to cut off Spigner’s legs and placed them in one trash bag, and her torso in another, according to the affidavit.

Bagwell told a friend what he had done, and that friend called the police, according to the affidavit. Benton County deputies arrived at Bagwell’s home in Ambia, a small town just east of the Illinois border, on July 3 and found Spigner’s bagged remains.

People are also reading…

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports that an autopsy showed Spigner died from heart troubles.

Online court records do not list an attorney who can speak on behalf of Bagwell.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Journal and Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. A county detective last week filed charges against 50-year-old Leon Price, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk. The charges are based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital. A legal expert says criminal charges against dispatchers are rare. The daughter of the 54-year-old Kronk says she believes her mother would have lived if an ambulance had been sent.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Mexico pres. to discuss immigration, trade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News