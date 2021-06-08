Indiana man accused of raping elderly relative suffering from dementia

They saw Abrahamson ingest medication from the same package, sometimes by crushing it up and snorting it, court records allege.

Caregivers noticed the medication made the woman drowsy and further distorted her mental clarity, according to court documents.

Caregivers also reported they suspected Abrahamson was sharing a bed with the woman because he often would be locked in the bedroom when they arrived, court records state.

Medical personnel advised Abrahamson to take the woman for a professional examination after noticing unusual discharge, but he refused to have her examined and said it wasn't necessary, court records state.

Caregivers also noticed Abrahamson giving the woman "long-winded kisses on the mouth," according to documents. They thought the woman was attempting to tell them she was scared of Abrahamson by squeezing their hands when he approached as they tended to her, court records state.

Police began investigating in March after a social worker at a Munster hospital reported she suspected the woman was being abused and neglected by Abrahamson, court records state. The woman had been treated at the hospital after arriving with urine-soiled clothing and bruising on her arms and legs.