Indiana man appears in US court involving Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of throwing an explosive toward police and smashing windows during protests in Portland, Oregon, appeared Tuesday in federal court and was detained pending further proceedings.

Malik Fard Muhammad, 24, of Indianapolis was taken into custody on a U.S. Marshals hold Friday after being released from state custody when the Portland Freedom Fund posted 10% of his state-ordered $2.1 million bail in a Multnomah County case stemming from the same allegations.

The Portland Freedom Fund takes donations to post bail for minority defendants.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Muhammad appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland on charges that include possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement, and using explosives to commit a federal felony.

The count of carrying and using an explosive to obstruct law enforcement could bring a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years if he is convicted.