Indiana man caught with more than 7,500 child porn photos, videos, police say

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man faces several felony charges after police said they nabbed him with more than 7,500 images and/or videos of child pornography, including children appearing to be under the age of 8 and some involving bestiality.

William Metz, 29, who bonded out of Porter County Jail, faces one count of child exploitation and two counts of possessing child pornography, records show.

The exploitation charge carries a potential prison sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

The case stems back to December 2020 when a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations came across "a very active distributor of CSAM (child sexual abuse material)" in Portage, a charging document states.

The material obtained at the time included a 4 1/2-minute video of a man wearing a Halloween mask having sex with a 9-year-old girl and a series of photos of an 8-year-old girl involved in various sexual acts, police said.

The distributor of the material was tracked down to the Portage home where Metz was living at the time, court records show. Police showed up on May 20 and confiscated three cellphones and one laptop computer.

Police said they discovered more than 7,500 CSAM photos and videos on one of the phones and the computer.

"Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material" and that another family member at the home knew nothing about the material, a court records state.

Metz was arrested Thursday and was released the same day on a $4,000 cash bond, records show. The case is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

