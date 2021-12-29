Indiana man caught with more than 7,500 child porn photos, videos, police say

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man faces several felony charges after police said they nabbed him with more than 7,500 images and/or videos of child pornography, including children appearing to be under the age of 8 and some involving bestiality.
William Metz, 29, who bonded out of Porter County Jail, faces one count of child exploitation and two counts of possessing child pornography, records show.
The exploitation charge carries a potential prison sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.
The case stems back to December 2020 when a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations came across "a very active distributor of CSAM (child sexual abuse material)" in Portage, a charging document states.
The material obtained at the time included a 4 1/2-minute video of a man wearing a Halloween mask having sex with a 9-year-old girl and a series of photos of an 8-year-old girl involved in various sexual acts, police said.
The distributor of the material was tracked down to the Portage home where Metz was living at the time, court records show. Police showed up on May 20 and confiscated three cellphones and one laptop computer.
Police said they discovered more than 7,500 CSAM photos and videos on one of the phones and the computer.
"Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material" and that another family member at the home knew nothing about the material, a court records state.
Metz was arrested Thursday and was released the same day on a $4,000 cash bond, records show. The case is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries
Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries
Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined
Daytime break-ins of homes are most common
Southern states experience the most property crime
New studies suggest the Omicron variant doesn't cause severe disease as often as Delta. But finding out if you're infected just got a lot more challenging. Here's the latest on the eve of another coronavirus Christmas.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.