Indiana man charged after woman's decapitated body found

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has been charged with murder after firefighters found a woman's decapitated, mutilated body inside her burning apartment, hours before police allegedly found her missing body parts in a suitcase in the suspect's home.

Brian Williams was ordered held without bond Wednesday during his initial hearing in Clark County Circuit Court at which a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The Clarksville man is charged with murder, arson and misdemeanor theft in connection with the death of Melody Gambetty, 67.

A judge appointed a public defender for Williams, 36, at Wednesday's hearing, but a spokeswoman for the Clark County public defender's office said Williams had not yet been assigned an attorney.

Investigators said a fire crew responding Tuesday morning to a fire at Gambetty's apartment at a Clarksville apartment complex entered and found her body on the floor. She had been decapitated and other body parts had been removed.