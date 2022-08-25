Indiana man's experiment shows police will respond to mass murder threats online

HIGHLAND — A 32-year-old Griffith man who reportedly threatened mass murder on social media as an experiment to see if police would react got what he was looking for, Highland police said.

Timothy Ackerman was nabbed at his home Wednesday and taken to the Lake County jail on felony and misdemeanor counts of intimidation, Highland Police Commander John Banasiak said.

"He not only had the opportunity to witness law enforcement’s teamwork and quick response, but now he will also have the opportunity to observe the court system at work," Banasiak said.

Highland police said they were notified at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday by St. John police that a resident there reported seeing a Highland business threatened on social media.

"The post made by the suspect stated that he was doing a community safety experiment and that at a particular time on Wednesday, Aug. 24, a mass murder will happen at the particular Highland business," Banasiak said.

Highland officers immediately went to Ackerman's place of employment and, after finding he was not there, located him at home.

"The suspect stated his main reason for doing this was because he wanted to conduct a public safety experiment to witness whether law enforcement would engage or not," Banasiak said.

"In less than one hour from being notified about this threat, we had the suspect in custody," police said. "This was yet another situation where somebody 'saw something' and then 'said something.' We are thankful this person did the right thing and reported this incident to the police."