Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. Marine from Indiana who was killed during the frenzied evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport was hailed Tuesday as a hero during a funeral in his hometown.

The life of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will inspire generations of Americans, former Vice President Mike Pence told mourners at Life Gate Church in Logansport.

“No one will ever say it better than his mother did,” said Pence, a former Indiana governor, speaking near Sanchez' flag-covered casket. “In those final moments of his life, it was a work of heart, doing everything he could to get those kids out of harm’s way.”

Between speakers, a younger brother, Ariel Loran, played The Marines’ Hymn on a saxophone.

A Marine chaplain, Capt. Blake Campbell, said Sanchez, 22, was working security at the U.S. embassy in Jordan when he was transferred to the Kabul airport. He was among 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation.

“We grieve the loss of a son and a brother and a friend," Campbell told the congregation. ”And this town, this church, this community grieves with you."