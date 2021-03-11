Indiana mayor orders training amid flap over his own remarks

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana mayor who is facing calls for his resignation over his profanity-laced remarks about a Black pastor has presented a plan for all municipal employees to undergo mandatory implicit bias and cultural diversity training.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry also announced at a news conference Wednesday that a new position will be created in his office for someone to “assist the mayor and act as a representative” to the community. The Michigan City Spiritual Task Force, the Michigan City Common Council and the NAACP of La Porte County will have input on how that position is filled, he said.

The news conference came a day after Rev. James Lane publicly released a voicemail message Parry left for him on Friday in which the mayor declined to meet with Lane and the Spiritual Task Force. Lane and the task force wanted a meeting to address their concerns regarding Parry’s recent public admonishment of Police Chief Dion Campbell, who is Black, over a fundraising letter for police charities that Campbell included in city water bills.