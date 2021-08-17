Indiana notifying 750K after COVID-19 tracing data accessed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials said Tuesday they are notifying nearly 750,000 state residents that a cybersecurity company improperly accessed their personal data from the state's online COVID-19 contact tracing survey.

The Indiana Department of Health said the state was notified July 2 that a company gained unauthorized access to data, including names, addresses, dates of birth, emails, and data on gender, ethnicity and race.

The nearly 750,000 people whose data was accessed represent all of the state's participants in its online COVID-19 contact tracing survey, said agency spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter.

Officials did not identify the company involved in their news release, but Wade-Taxter said the company was UpGuard, a cybersecurity company based in Mountain View, California.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday afternoon seeking comment from UpGuard on its unauthorized access of the data.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said the state health department does not collect Social Security information for its COVID-19 contact tracing program, and no medical information was obtained.

“We believe the risk to Hoosiers whose information was accessed is low," Box said in a news release.