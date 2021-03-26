Indiana nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient's oxygen

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana nurse has been charged with practicing medicine without a license for allegedly removing a nursing home resident's oxygen mask hours before he died from COVID-19 last year.

Connie Sneed, 52, was charged Thursday with the felony, which in Indiana carries a potential penalty of one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Authorities began investigating the man's April 2020 death at a nursing home in Clarksville, Indiana, after learning that Sneed wrote in a social media post that she had asked the man if he wanted her to remove his oxygen mask so he could “fly with the angels."

In that Facebook post, Sneed called her alleged actions, “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in 28 years," according to an inspection report from the Indiana Department of Health.

The man, who was a resident at Wedgewood Healthcare Center, had been struggling after days of aggressive oxygen treatment for COVID-19, according to investigators. Sneed wrote in her Facebook post that she saw him repeatedly try to take off his oxygen mask when she approached him and asked if he wanted her to remove it, according to the report.