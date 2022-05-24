Indiana pastor out; confessed to sex with woman who was teen

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana pastor resigned after a woman stood at a Sunday service and said he had a sexual relationship with her years ago that began when she was a teenager, the church said Tuesday.

The woman's extraordinary remarks came just moments after Pastor John Lowe II told the congregation at New Life Christian Church and World Outreach that he had “committed adultery” and wanted their forgiveness.

Church members in Warsaw, Indiana, stood and applauded, according to a video posted on Facebook, but then the woman stepped forward and took the microphone.

“It was 27 years ago, not 20. ... I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do,” she said.

She said the “lies and the manipulation have to stop.”

The church posted a statement on its website, saying Lowe recently was confronted by church leaders when the woman told others about a “long-held secret.” The church said the sexual conduct continued into her 20s.

“We are hurting and broken for a woman who has lovingly attended and served in the church for many years, as well as for her husband and family,” the church said. “It is our deepest prayer and commitment to love, support, encourage and help her through a process of healing in any way in which we are able.”

Lowe, 65, resigned Monday, the church statement said.

“Please be assured that, until now, none of this was disclosed to or known by any of the staff, ministers or personnel of New Life,” the church said.

No one answered the phone at the church Tuesday.

TV stations reported that the Kosciusko County prosecutor is investigating. Daniel Hampton's office declined to comment Tuesday.

Lowe's family is deeply involved in the church. His wife, Debra Lowe, is co-pastor, son Bryan Lowe is associate pastor and daughter Brightie Lowe is community pastor, according to the website.

“I will not use the Bible to defend, protect, deflect my past sin,” John Lowe told his congregation. “I have no defense. I committed the adultery. To say it plainly, I didn't make a mistake. ... I sinned.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0