Indiana prosecutors ask if couple was paid for interviews
AP

Indiana prosecutors ask if couple was paid for interviews

  • Updated
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana prosecutors want to know whether a former couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter has been paid for interviews given to national television shows and tabloids about the case.

Prosecutors say the pair left their daughter in Indiana and moved to Canada in 2013.

The Journal & Courier reported Thursday that Michael Barnett and Kristine Barnett are charged with two counts of neglect.

Prosecutors filed a request Oct. 11 asking them for payment amounts they received, payment dates, and any other form of promised compensation. They refiled Nov. 8 because the defendants had not responded.

Michael Barnett and Kristine Barnett, who are divorced, have appeared on several talk shows claiming the girl was an adult posing as a child before a gag issue was ordered on them Oct. 28.

———

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

