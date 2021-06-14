Indiana rushes to spend virus relief aid on new jobs program

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler said the funding figure “seemed to be a good number to start with,” but admitted that he and other Republican budget writers didn’t have much time to develop operating specifics for the program.

“If it was general fund money, you know, maybe I would have put more thought into the dollar amount, but it seemed like it was a good use of the federal funds,” Mishler said. “The funds were available for it, so let’s do it. Had it not been for the federal funds, I probably would have rethought the dollar amount.”

About two-thirds of states have passed budgets for next year, with others expected to do so soon. Some, such as Indiana, have been directing pandemic relief aid to new job-training programs.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal includes 35 workforce development proposals. More than $3 billion planned for the programs is slated to come from $26 billion in fiscal relief money.

The state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst Office criticized Newsom's proposals as having “notable resources” and “no overarching plan or clear set of goals,” noting that many programs are also “new and so large that agencies likely lack the capacity to administer them in a timely way.”