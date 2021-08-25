Indiana sex offender raped teen girl sent to his motel to babysit, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man with a previous sex abuse conviction was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he repeatedly raped a teenage girl after persuading the girl's relative to allow her to babysit his children.
Bradley W. Franchville, 28, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl between May and October 2019 in a Merrillville motel room. The girl was between the ages of 14 and 15, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
He's charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The girl told investigators Franchville claimed he would be working while she watched his children, but he never worked, court documents state.
The girl alleged Franchville picked her up from school on one occasion and took her back to the motel room. After his wife left for work, he placed his three kids in a bathtub and left them alone while he raped the girl on a bed, court records state.
The girl told police she began screaming and Franchville said, "If you love me, then you will let me finish."
Franchville was accused of making a similar statement when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in May 2013 in Porter County, The Times previously reported.
In his previous case, Franchville was sentenced to three years in prison, with half the time suspended in favor of probation. He also was ordered to complete sex offender treatment.
In his latest case, Franchville is accused of eventually persuading the girl's relative to allow her to stay in his motel room every day by giving the relative drugs. He did not take the girl to school or ensure she attended online schooling, records state.
An Indiana Department of Child Services case worker found the girl alone with Franchville in the motel after responding to a tip in January 2020, but "all parties involved denied any wrongdoing and there was no evidence to support any sexual misconduct on Franchville's part," records state.
DCS later placed the girl in the care of a different relative. The girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse after DCS responded to another tip in August 2020 that Franchville had been going to her home to see her, records state.
The girl told a detective she wasn't able to disclose the alleged sexual abuse earlier, because Franchville was in the same room with her during DCS' visit, records state.