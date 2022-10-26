Indiana state police seeking mother of 5-year-old discovered dead in suitcase

Indiana State Police is seeking the public's help in locating a 37-year-old woman sought in the murder of her 5-year-old son, whose body was discovered in April stuffed inside a suitcase and dumped in a rural area in the southern part of the state.

The woman in question, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, Georgia, whose photos were released by police, was last known to be in Los Angeles, but is known to travel, according to police.

Police said they traveled to San Francisco Oct. 19 and arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, in connection with the child's death. Attempts to locate Anderson in the Los Angeles area were unsuccessful.

A mushroom hunter had discovered the child's body stuffed inside a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase in rural Washington County, state police said.

"No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information," police said. "Leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also proved unsuccessful, as well as tips called in by the general public."

An autopsy revealed the boy died as a result of an "electrolyte imbalance," likely caused by a "viral gastroenteritis."

State police investigators continued their efforts and identified Coleman and Anderson as suspects and identified the boy as Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, ISP said. The deceased boy would have turned 6 this past Monday.

Anderson is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches in height and weighing about 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair, but is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions, police said.

Anyone who spots Anderson or has other information is encouraged to contact the local police department.