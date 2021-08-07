 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana woman guilty of murder in stepdaughter's slaying
0 Comments
AP

Indiana woman guilty of murder in stepdaughter's slaying

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a northern Indiana woman of the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The Grant County jury deliberated about three hours Friday afternoon before finding Amanda Carmack of Gas City guilty of murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14.

The jury will reconvene Monday to consider whether Carmack should be sentenced to life in prison without parole, WANE-TV reported.

Police found Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed in September 2019. She had last been seen that Aug. 31, and days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s home. The body was found stashed in plastic trash bags in the shed.

Carmack’s first trial ended with a mistrial last November after several people involved in the case tested positive for COVID-19.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WANE-TV.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News