Indiana woman killed husband, dismembered body with ax, asked kids to help, police say

The children said their mother later woke them up in the middle of the night and asked them for help dragging Randy Allen's body out of the room and into her vehicle, court documents state.

They attempted to help, but the man's body was too heavy, court records state.

They saw Thessalonica Allen come home the following day with cleaning supplies and an ax, police said. She asked for help dragging the body back into the bedroom, and they were awoken again that second night to help put Randy Allen's body into a tote, court records allege.

It was then the children noticed the man's legs removed, and other failed attempts were made to load the body into a vehicle, police said.

"The children stated that mom had plans to take the vehicle and body to South Bend and set it on fire," according to police.

The children reportedly told police they did not see any physical altercation on the day in question and said Randy Allen had mentioned he planned to leave.

Police said they recovered an ax and what appeared to be a blood-stained knife. They also found handwritten notes under the daughter's pillow with checklists that appear related to obtaining drugs, violence against someone and the disposal of a body.