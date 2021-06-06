Indicted Georgia sheriff's lawyer blasts leak of report

ATLANTA (AP) — The attorney for a Georgia sheriff charged with federal civil rights violations on Sunday blasted the public release of a review panel’s report urging the governor to suspend the sheriff from office.

Attorney Drew Findling told reporters the three-page report leaked to news outlets “poisons a potential jury pool” that will eventually hear the charges against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He also called it a violation of Georgia law.

“Our concern about that is that this is yet another example of the unfair treatment of Sheriff Hill,” Findling said. “It is another example of him being singled out.”

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill on Wednesday based on the recommendation of a review panel consisting of state Attorney General Chris Carr and two other Georgia sheriffs appointed to review the charges against Hill.

A federal grand jury indicted Hill in April, accusing him of violating the civil rights of several people in custody at the county jail by ordering them strapped into restraint chairs and left for several hours, even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.