Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

“Until now we have refrained from accusing District Attorney José Garza of waging a war on police officers. After today’s two new murder indictments, we do not know how else to characterize what he is doing,” said Austin lawyers Ken Ervin and Doug O'Connell in the joint statement.

The District Attorney's Office responded in a statement that the allegations leveled by Taylor's attorneys are false. It was not immediately clear if Krycia has an attorney.

Taylor already was under a murder indictment in the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos, who was unarmed and shot as he started to drive away from a possible drug bust.

Police said officers were investigating reports of people in a car, including an armed man, doing drugs when they encountered Ramos.

Manley said Ramos got out of the car with his hands up and his shirt raised as if to show he had no gun in his waistband, but then ignored officer’s orders to remain outside the car and was shot first with a beanbag, then as he drove away, Taylor shot him with a rifle.

