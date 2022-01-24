 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire

ATLANTA (AP) — A 6-month-old baby was fatally shot Monday while riding in a car in Atlanta, authorities said.

The shooting happened near a convenience store and a school in northwest Atlanta, news outlets reported.

The child's mother told WSB-TV that she was driving when she came upon a gunfight between people in two cars. She said a bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby.

The child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. There was no immediate word on arrests.

Police Chief Rodney Bryant did not provide details at the scene but said the mother was “riding down the street and became a victim to gun violence," the newspaper reported.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who went to the scene, remarked that "children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to solve disputes," the Journal-Constitution reported. “The children are bearing this burden with their lives and I’m here to ask and demand that it stop right now,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

