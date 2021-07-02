Infant shot in head among 7 wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting in Chicago wounded seven people, including an infant who was struck in the head, authorities say.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the city's South Side, police said. Three males got out of a black SUV and began shooting in several directions, striking the seven people, then got back in the vehicle and fled, police said.

The infant remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and police said. The baby is about a month old.

The child was strapped into a car seat when she was shot, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

Five of the other people wounded, including a 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm, were hospitalized in good condition, police said. A 32-year-old man was grazed in the hip by a gunshot and declined hospital treatment, police said.

No arrests have been made.