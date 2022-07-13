Inflation hits another 40-year high, a senator accused of transphobia, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 13.

CPI/Inflation

Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.

Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, the biggest 12-month increase since 1981, and up from an 8.6% jump in May. On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.3% from May to June, another substantial increase, after prices had jumped 1% from April to May.

The ongoing price increases underscore the brutal impact that inflation has inflicted on many families, with the costs of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans have been hit especially hard, because a disproportionate share of their income goes toward such essentials as housing, transportation and food.

Josh Hawley

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was accused by a law professor of engaging in a line of transphobic questioning during a hearing Tuesday on the legal consequences of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling last month, some progressives have increasingly used the term "pregnant people" -- as opposed to "women" -- to refer to those whose right to abortion they seek to protect, in an effort to recognize that transgender men and non-binary people are also affected by the court's decision, which overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that had made access to abortion a federal constitutional right.

"You refer to 'people with a capacity for pregnancy.' Would that be women?" Hawley asked Khiara Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, during the sharp exchange at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is known for her work on the big screen, and it seems the star would like to keep it that way.

In a recent interview, the "Knives Out" actress admits she took a break from living in Los Angeles because she experienced "horrible" attention while she dated ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

"There's no escape. There's no way out," the 34-year-old revealed in a new interview with Elle magazine. "It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

