Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said.

The attack happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation, officials said.

Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway.

The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic.