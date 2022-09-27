 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison

  • Updated
Inmate Escape-Vegas Bombing

This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, a convicted bombmaker who was discovered missing Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from Southern Desert Correctional Center outside Las Vegas. Duarte-Herrera is an undocumented immigrant from Nicaragua who was serving life in prison for a deadly 2007 explosion at a Las Vegas Strip parking structure. He was convicted of killing his co-defendant's former girlfriend's new boyfriend with a coffee cup bomb placed atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino.

 Uncredited - hogp, Nevada Department of Corrections

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 42-year-old convicted bombmaker serving life in prison for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort has escaped from a Nevada state prison, officials said Tuesday.

Officials realized Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was missing during a morning head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas, and a state Department of Corrections statement said search teams were looking for him.

Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino.

Records show his co-defendant, Omar Rueda-Denvers, remained in custody Tuesday. The 47-year-old from Guatemala is serving a life sentence at a different Nevada prison for murder, attempted murder, explosives and other charges.

A Clark County District Court jury spared both men from the death penalty in the slaying of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, whom prosecutors identified as the boyfriend of Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors said jealousy was the motive for the attack on the top deck of a two-story parking structure. The blast initially raised fears of a terrorist attack on the Strip.

Officials described Duarte-Herrera as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

