Inmates injured after power outage hits jail in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly a dozen inmates were injured in falls or fights after a power outage plunged a privately-operated jail in Indianapolis into darkness early Monday and a backup generator failed to kick on, officials said.

Crews with Indianapolis Power & Light had reportedly disconnected a power line in the area that had an ice accumulation when the outage hit Marion County Jail II just after 3:30 a.m., Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said.

“From our understanding, IPL was tracking down problems in their line and they needed to disconnect the line to deal with the ice,” he said. “In doing so it shut the power off. The generator failed to come back on.”

Forestal said the jail’s generator is checked weekly.

While the power was out, eight inmates were sent to a hospital after suffering broken bones or minor injuries in either in falls or fights that broke out among inmates in the darkness, Forestal said. Three other inmates were treated at the jail for lesser injuries, and no inmates were critically injured.