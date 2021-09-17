Inquest: Conflicting accounts of how young Black man died

“It’s my opinion it’s self-inflicted,” Deidiker said. A Highway Patrol investigator concurred.

The family commissioned a second autopsy that indicated that the gun was fired from further away — proof, they believe, that someone else was the shooter. Deidiker downplayed the second autopsy, noting it was performed after Martin’s body was cleaned. He said it didn’t change his opinion.

But Phillip Lawler testified that the homeowner told him weeks after the shooting that he killed Martin.

“He just told me he didn’t like Black people and used the N-word," Lawler testified. He said the man told him "that murder was the easiest thing in the world to get by with.”

The homeowner gave a different account of that conversation. He said he had approached Lawler about helping in case a protest over Martin's death turned violent.

“I never once said, ‘I did it,’ or anything else,” the man said, though he said he told Lawler he “probably would have got less heat” if he’d actually killed Martin.

The man said he was on the main floor with others when the shot was heard, sending people scattering. Some of the young people, in testimony, backed up his account.