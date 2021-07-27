Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river

In one instance, a neighbor said they saw two white men — they looked like police — in Crowley’s yard at daybreak. “No police came to my house,” Crowley remembered replying to the news, dismissively.

A bag of her trash full of her empty insulin containers — she’s diabetic - also disappeared. She wonders if that's why Newcomb thought to use insulin.

But Williams and Crowley are thankful, too. The FBI saved his life, and the state of Florida prosecuted the men who threatened him.

Williams has filed a lawsuit against the klansmen and the Florida Department of Corrections.

Williams’ attorney is frustrated that Florida hasn’t investigated more thoroughly to see if there are more white supremacists working for the state prisons, and wants them to take responsibility. Florida, for its part, has sought to have the case dismissed and declined further comment on it.

Williams is haunted by Driver’s imminent release and the specter of other klansmen have made it impossible for him to move on.

“In the state of mind that he’s in today, I don’t see him getting better,” Crowley said.

————